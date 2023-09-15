Citigroup Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STRNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.54) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.35) to GBX 2,800 ($35.04) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,850 ($35.67) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Severn Trent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,966.00.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

