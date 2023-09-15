Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Pennon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($10.64) to GBX 830 ($10.39) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.64) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $820.00.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

About Pennon Group

OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

