Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

