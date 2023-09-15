K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

About K92 Mining

Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

