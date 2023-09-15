Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 575 ($7.20) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
