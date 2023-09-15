Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 575 ($7.20) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLSPF

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

About Melrose Industries

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.