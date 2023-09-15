ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.