Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -408.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

