CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth approximately $74,990,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,351,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,583,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.