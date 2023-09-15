Truist Financial Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $9.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

SWN opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.