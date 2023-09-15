Truist Financial Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources stock opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.