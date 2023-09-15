StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $29.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $809.10 million, a PE ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 220.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth about $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 95.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.