Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $77.00 at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.73.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

