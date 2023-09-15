Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.54.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

