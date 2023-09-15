Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.73.

DELL opened at $71.16 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

