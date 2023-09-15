CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.14.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

