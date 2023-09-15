Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Block by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,809,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after buying an additional 256,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after buying an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

