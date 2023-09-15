Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Evercore ISI

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,701. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $63,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

