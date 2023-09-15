Loop Capital Trims PROG (NYSE:PRG) Target Price to $38.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $34.77 on Monday. PROG has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in PROG during the second quarter valued at $642,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PROG by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PROG by 97.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in PROG by 13.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PROG by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 49,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

