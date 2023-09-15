JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.56 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $301,187.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 192,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.