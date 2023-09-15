NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.11.

NYSE NU opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NU has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.00 and a beta of 1.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

