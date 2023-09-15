The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
