The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTNFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTN

The Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.18.

About The Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.