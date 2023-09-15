The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTN

The Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.8 %

About The Restaurant Group

Shares of The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.60 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £371.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.18.

(Get Free Report)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.