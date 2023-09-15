Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 540 ($6.76) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 525 ($6.57).
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35,000.00%.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
