Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.63).
Read Our Latest Research Report on LMP
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,960.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($19,897.38). In related news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($19,897.38). Also, insider Martin McGann sold 121,975 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.19), for a total value of £213,456.25 ($267,120.82). Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LondonMetric Property
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.