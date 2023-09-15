Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.11 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.11.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.