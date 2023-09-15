Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEQP. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 39.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 73,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after buying an additional 4,503,117 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 192.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

