Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.00 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.