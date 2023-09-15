StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.