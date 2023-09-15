StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 415.82, a current ratio of 415.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
