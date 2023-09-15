InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 9.2 %
IHT opened at $0.99 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
