InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 9.2 %

IHT opened at $0.99 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 626 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $851.36 per share, with a total value of $532,951.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,705,336.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $785.00 per share, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,936,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,359 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.