StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.26 on Monday. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.