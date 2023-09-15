Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.03 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $28,713.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

