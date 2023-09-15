Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Raised to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

