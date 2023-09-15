Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target Increased to GBX 62 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 53 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Currys Price Performance

About Currys

Currys stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Currys has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

