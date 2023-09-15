JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTPVF. Societe Generale raised shares of CTP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.91. CTP has a 52 week low of C$15.00 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

