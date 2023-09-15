AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $21.07 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.27.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

