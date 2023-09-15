Desjardins Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
