Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $33.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

