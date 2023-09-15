ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
