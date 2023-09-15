Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXFree Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.40 to C$7.20 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

