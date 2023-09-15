Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 585 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.76) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 437.83 ($5.48).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAB

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Babcock International Group

LON:BAB opened at GBX 393.40 ($4.92) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 405.52 ($5.07). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5,620.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 365.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 328.12.

In related news, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.71), for a total value of £299,198.24 ($374,419.02). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Lockwood sold 79,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £299,198.24 ($374,419.02). Also, insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £22,260 ($27,856.34). Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.