Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 204 ($2.55).
Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.
Bridgepoint Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgepoint Group
In related news, insider William Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £378,000 ($473,032.16). 26.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bridgepoint Group
Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across advanced industrials, technology, business and financial services, and healthcare sectors.
Further Reading
