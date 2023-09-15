Burford Capital’s (BUR) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.78) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($16.89) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 1,245 ($15.58) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,061.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 969.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 9.54. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,388 ($17.37).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 1,325.30%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

