Investec Lowers Ergomed (LON:ERGO) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Investec currently has GBX 1,350 ($16.89) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERGO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.15) target price on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Shore Capital downgraded Ergomed to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.
Ergomed Stock Performance
About Ergomed
Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.
