Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.76) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,000.00%.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
