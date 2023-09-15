Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.00.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMA

Emera Price Performance

EMA stock opened at C$51.86 on Monday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.63 and a 1 year high of C$62.03. The firm has a market cap of C$14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Emera had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3284574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.