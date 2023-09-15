Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$64.00 at CIBC

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.73.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$44.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.01.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

