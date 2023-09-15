Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hydro One (TSE:H) Target Price to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
H has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.19%.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
