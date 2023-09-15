BMO Capital Markets Trims Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Target Price to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Enbridge Stock Up 2.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at C$47.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.01. Enbridge has a one year low of C$44.86 and a one year high of C$56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

