Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.90 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.56.

Shares of CVO opened at C$10.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.52 million and a P/E ratio of -23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.49.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.62 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

