MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$24.83.

MEG Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE MEG opened at C$26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.28.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.6179197 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

