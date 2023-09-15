Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Adrian J. Reynolds Purchases 20,000 Shares

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. Reynolds acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,022.53).

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.58. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sylvania Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

